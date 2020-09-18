Ocean, Monmouth counties in NJ report large uptick in COVID-19 cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — As New Jersey continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, state and health officials have raised concern over a recent uptick in cases in two state counties.

New Jersey health officials have seen an increase in coronavirus cases in Ocean and Monmouth counties, according to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

Over the past week ending Thursday, both counties reported 736 new cases, Persichilli said.

On Thursday, Ocean County reported 112 cases — the most cases of any county in the state, she said. Another 93 cases were reported Friday.

To assist in investigation, the state is boosting resources by adding four contact tracers to help with tracking cases and contacts, the health commissioner added.

In Monmouth County, the region reported 83 new cases Thursday and another 51 was reported Friday, Persichilli said.

The health commissioner also said many of the new cases were linked to gatherings, whether it be parties or funerals.

When asked if the recent “triple-digit day” in Ocean County counts as an outbreak, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan said health officials have seen a common pattern in cases, of which a lot are associated with gatherings.Dr. Tan reminded everyone they can gather socially, but just do so safely.

The recent uptick comes as the state has seen an increase in cases among young adults.

Of the cases in the state reported Thursday, Perischilli said young adults and adolescents represented the largest percentages. About 27% of the new cases were among 20-29 residents and about 17% were among people ages 10-19.

Officials are reminding everyone to remain vigilant, wear masks, social distance and stay home if they are feeling sick.