Ocean County in NJ accounts for 28% of new COVID-19 cases in last 6 days: officials

A medical worker places a nasal swab in a vial after administering a test at a COVID-19 testing facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — New Jersey health officials are sending additional resources to Ocean County amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The county made up about 28% of the 3,660 new cases confirmed in the state over the last six days, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday.

To contain the transmission of the virus, a state “hotspot team” has increased testing capacity at all sites in the county and 20 contact tracers will be deployed Tuesday to support case investigation, according to Persichilli.

Statewide, health officials reported 561 new cases Monday for a total of 204,107 since March 4.

“We continue to see the statewide number driven in large part by significant new cases coming out of Ocean County,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.12.

The focus on Ocean County comes just days after New Jersey health officials reported the highest daily number of new cases since June. That number has since dropped, however, health officials have said there tends to be a lag in data reporting over the weekend.