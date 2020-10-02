Ocean County uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘deeply concerning,’ Murphy says

A medical worker places a nasal swab in a vial after administering a test at a COVID-19 testing facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J.— As New Jersey continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, state officials are working with Ocean County as the region has seen an increase in cases in recent weeks.

Gov. Phil Murphy joined Ocean County and Lakewood officials for a roundtable discussion to discuss the increase in cases, not only in county, but in the state as a whole.

The governor and Health Commissioner Judith Perischilli have said in recent press briefings the upticks in Ocean County and Lakewood have been “deeply concerning.”

Between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30, there have been a total of 1,214 COVID-19 cases reported in Ocean County, according to Health Commissioner Judith Perischilli.

Of those cases, 840 of them were reported in Lakewood.

Ocean County’s positivity rate is at 15.85%, while in Lakewood, the positivity rate is at 27.82%.

“We must work together to drive down the numbers,” Murphy said.

Persichilli said there have also been reports of large gatherings in the neighborhood where social distancing and mask wearing were not consistent.

The health commissioner also acknowledged that Lakewood consists of “big houses” with multigenerational families inhabiting them.

Persichilli urged those who test positive to isolate themselves in a separate room with a separate bathroom. If that cannot be done, she advised people to isolate at a different location.

New Jersey has reported a statewide total of 206,629 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 796 new cases reported overnight, according to Murphy.

The state’s daily percent positivity is at 2.47% while the rate of transmission stands at 1.19. The state’s death toll has risen to 14,344.