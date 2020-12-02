NYS prisons have higher a COVID-19 positivity rate than the rest of the state, report says

NEW YORK — New York state prisons are dealing with COVID-19 infections at a higher rate than the rest of the state population, according to a state coalition for justice reform.

New Yorkers United for Justice said Monday the positivity rate in New York prisons is 4.96%, greater than the 3.2% seen among individuals statewide. (Based on new indicators released Wendesday, the statewide positivity rate was 4.63% according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.)

One facility, in Elmira, has a positivity rate above 40%. The Queensboro facility, for example, has a positivty rate of 6.35%

Alexadner Horowitz, the executive director of NYUJ, said on the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday that the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision isn’t adequately testing inmates, which means there’s no real way to see where the virus is coming from or where it is spreading — inside prisons and beyond.

“Despite clear signs of a statewide resurgence in new COVID-19 cases, DOCCS continues its failed approach to contain COVID-19 outbreaks, while being dangerously close to failing to meet even the bare minimum for COVID-19 testing,” Horowitz said in a statement Tuesday. “The fact not a single facility has been retested in the last two weeks only demonstrates DOCCS’s dangerous continued lack of action on COVID-19’s impact on incarcerated New Yorkers.”

He called on DOCCS to do more than just randomized testing and follow the example of other public areas that do frequent testing.

DOCCS replied to PIX11 in a statement, which read in part:

DOCCS completed testing of the entire population two weeks ago, all inmates have been tested. To date, DOCCS has tested more than 35,875 incarcerated individuals statewide. The Department reports on the test status of individuals tested, not individual tests, since some individuals may be tested more than once.

The asymptomatic surveillance testing plan is in addition to testing individuals who display symptoms and those who are identified as part of a contact trace. Incarcerated individuals displaying symptoms are immediately isolated and tested. If a positive case is confirmed, a contact trace is conducted and those identified are quarantined and tested.

Every facet of the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak has been guided by facts, scientific data, and the guidance of public health experts at NYS DOH and the CDC, and the work of DOCCS to protect the safety of New York’s corrections staff and incarcerated population is no different.