NYS halts commercial evictions, groups demand aid for renters

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New York

A sign with the message to cancel rent is displayed on a vehicle as a caravan of May Day protesters drives up 2nd Avenue outside the offices of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Friday, May 1, 2020, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY — New York commercial tenants are protected from evictions and foreclosures through Oct. 20 under a new executive order announced Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the executive order helps commercial tenants and mortgagors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic restrictions to reduce its spread.

He said those tenants can use the extra time to catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns