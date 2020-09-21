NYS halts commercial evictions, groups demand aid for renters

A sign with the message to cancel rent is displayed on a vehicle as a caravan of May Day protesters drives up 2nd Avenue outside the offices of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Friday, May 1, 2020, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY — New York commercial tenants are protected from evictions and foreclosures through Oct. 20 under a new executive order announced Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the executive order helps commercial tenants and mortgagors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic restrictions to reduce its spread.

He said those tenants can use the extra time to catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure.