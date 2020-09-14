NYPD lieutenant leaves hospital after 168-day battle with COVID-19

NYPD lieutenant hospitalized for 6 months battling COVID-19

Manhattan NYPD Lieutenant Pierre-Louis was released from a Philadelphia hospital on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, after battling COVID-19 for nearly six months, three of which he spent hooked up to a ventilator, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — An NYPD lieutenant is home with his wife after being released from a Philadelphia hospital where he spent nearly six months fighting the coronavirus.

Lieutenant Pierre-Louis was greeted with applause and cheers from his close family, friends and coworkers as he left the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, Pierre-Louis was hospitalized for a jaw-dropping 168 days, three months of which he spent hooked up to a ventilator.

His doctors were not certain he would recover, the NYPD said in a tweet. “Today, he was released with a clean bill of health.”

After giving his wife a hug and kiss, Pierre-Louis thanked everyone for their prayers.

