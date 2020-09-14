NYPD lieutenant leaves hospital after 168-day battle with COVID-19

Manhattan NYPD Lieutenant Pierre-Louis was released from a Philadelphia hospital on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, after battling COVID-19 for nearly six months, three of which he spent hooked up to a ventilator, police said.

NEW YORK — An NYPD lieutenant is home with his wife after being released from a Philadelphia hospital where he spent nearly six months fighting the coronavirus.

Lieutenant Pierre-Louis was greeted with applause and cheers from his close family, friends and coworkers as he left the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, Pierre-Louis was hospitalized for a jaw-dropping 168 days, three months of which he spent hooked up to a ventilator.

Lieutenant Pierre-Louis, assigned to Manhattan court section spent the last 168 days at the University of Pennsylvania battling COVID-19. He was placed on a ventilator for 3 months, & doctors were not certain he would recover. Today, he was released with a clean bill of health. pic.twitter.com/62QRJWIujW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 13, 2020

His doctors were not certain he would recover, the NYPD said in a tweet. “Today, he was released with a clean bill of health.”

After giving his wife a hug and kiss, Pierre-Louis thanked everyone for their prayers.