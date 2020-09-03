NYPD lays out Labor Day weekend violence reduction: ‘Don’t gather in large groups’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — This year’s Labor Day weekend festivities will be different from past celebrations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events including the West Indian Day Parade and J’Ouvert have been canceled and are going virtual.

Despite the circumstances, the city and NYPD will remain on alert as they discourage large gatherings throughout the weekend.

“Don’t gather in large groups on the streets anyway in the city and this goes for house parties that we experience in this holiday,” NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said.

Monahan said he anticipates people in Brooklyn to celebrate, but he advises everyone to “celebrate small.”

He also discouraged people from other states and boroughs not to travel to other areas.

“People who do not live in Brooklyn — there is absolutely no reason to come into Brooklyn from Jersey, from the Bronx. There are no events to come see,” he said.

Any large parties or gatherings will be broken up.

“There are going to be a lot of cops” walking around the streets this weekend, according to the police chief.

The police chief said it has been a “tough summer,” acknowledging a “tidal wave of violence” with over 700 shootings and nearly 900 victims since June, but added police officers will be out patrolling the areas to make sure New Yorkers are safe.

NYPD officials lay out their violence reduction initiative ahead of the holiday weekend. Watch in video below.