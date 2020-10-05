NYPD honors lives lost with ceremony, mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — On the steps of Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, Lt. Jamel Hodges, commander of the NYPD‘s ceremonial unit, read nearly four dozen names of police officers and civilians who died from COVID-19.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over the mass, and lauded the connection inside the church.

“They often say the NYPD is a family,” he said, “and it may sound cliché, but when you see something like this, you know that they are really a family.”

The message during the service was how the virus is impacting so many live and how the NYPD is trained to fight almost everything but nothing could prepare them for Covid 19.

Kiara Quinlan lost her father.

“We’ve been trying to keep the family together, support everyone — it’s a tough time for all of us,” Quinlan said.

It’s been a tough time to grieve the lives lost; until now getting entire families together for funerals and wakes was almost impossible.

During the peak of the pandemic, about 1,800 officers tested positive for the virus and right now many are still out sick.

Families of the fallen said this should be a stark reminder that everyone should wear a mask and practice social distancing.