NYPD faces criticism over COVID cluster protests and mask enforcement

NEW YORK — The NYPD has faced criticism this week as we enter the next chapter in the coronavirus pandemic from how it has handled the unrest in the Orthodox and Hasidic communities to its failure to enforce its policy requiring officers to wear masks on the street.

Former NYPD Assistant Commissioner of Training and Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at St. John’s University Dr. Rob Gonzalez spoke to PIX11 and dug deeper into what’s happening.

Protests erupted after Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio issued restrictions on COVID-19 clusters in Brooklyn and Queens.

During protests, violent interactions were caught on camera and masks were set on fire at a Brooklyn street. Though the Orthodox and Hasidic community usually go unchallenged and unchecked, Dr. Gonzalez said “clearly there’s criminality” based on the videos.

Public safety needs to be enforced regardless of demographic, and “clearly that’s not happening,” he said.

Gonzalez also acknowledged a “slippery slope” with the situation because the NYPD and local government try to have good relationships with the Orthodox community.

When it comes to the imposed rules and fines, Gonzalez said the NYPD has their hands full so he’s not too sure how the agency will be able to handle issuing fines.

When asked about officers not being reprimanded for lack of mask wearing, Gonzalez agreed with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, saying it is “delicate and difficult” to enforce mask wearing across the board, but they remind officers to protect themselves and everyone around them.