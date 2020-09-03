NYPD commissioner responds to Trump’s threat to defund NYC: ‘We need that federal money’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As Pres. Donald Trump threatened to divert funding away from New York City, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea reiterated other officials’ pleas for government funding.

Shea was asked to weigh in on the president’s memo, which named the police commissioner and referenced the disbanding of NYPD’s anti-crime unit.

“Police officials have cited this decision as a factor contributing to the rise in violence,” the memo read.

“We could spend the next two months arguing and screaming at each other,” Shea said, “I’m going to focus on getting New York back to where it should be.”

Trump signed a memo ordering the federal government to begin the process of defunding NYC and other cities where protests have broken out and crime has increased.

When asked if defunding the city would further impact the NYPD, which saw budget cuts as the city tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the police commissioner said taking money away “causes us to do things differently.”

“We need that federal money,” he said.

However, when it came to Trump offering to provide federal law enforcement assistance, Shea said he will “stay above the fray” on this, but added that the NYPD works with federal forces on a normal basis.

Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio have also responded to Trump’s threat.

Cuomo said it was personal for Trump.

“New York City rejected him — always,” Cuomo said. “He was dismissed as a clown in New York City.”

De Blasio himself threatened legal action in a Tweet directed at the president Wednesday night.