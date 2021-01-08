NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tests positive for COVID-19: official

NEW YORK CITY — The NYPD confirmed Friday morning that Commissioner Dermot Shea has tested positive for COVID-19.

A senior NYPD official told PIX11’s Dan Mannarino that Shea is “doing well” after receiving the results.

“He’s in touch with his executive staff on a regular basis. He’s staying home and he is running the police department remotely,” Deputy Commissioner Richard Esposito said in a statement.

According to the NYPD, there are currently 463 members of the force who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo go back and forth over members of the NYPD being eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

Earlier this week, the de Blasio announced 25,000 city police officers were next in line to be vaccinated. Hours later, Cuomo shut that down, saying police are not in the first responders category currently receiving vaccines.

Meanwhile, across the Hudson River, New Jersey police officers and EMTs are already being inoculated against the coronavirus.

