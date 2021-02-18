NYC updated mask guidance: Tighter fits, double masking, higher-grade face coverings

A state legislator adjusts her face masks while asking a question on Feb. 4, 2021.

NEW YORK — As New York City continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, the city’s health department issued updated guidance for face coverings.

“Masks help us face the world and each other, but it’s important that we cover up correctly,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

“The strategies we’re sharing today will help shield all of us from COVID-19. The most important thing remains wearing face coverings consistently and properly, covering both your nose and mouth, indoors and outdoors.”

Newly updated guidance includes information on fit, layering and who should consider wearing higher-grade masks:



Tight makes right: Make sure face coverings and masks fit snugly against the sides of the face and fully cover the nose and mouth without slipping. Here are some tips to help ensure a snug fit: Wear a cloth face covering over a disposable mask. Wear a face covering with a nose wire. Wear a face mask fitter or brace. Knot the ear loops and fold or tuck extra material. Avoid masks with an exhalation valve — it allows unfiltered, exhaled air to escape



Two is better than one: Double masking can further improve prevention. Use a face covering with two or three layers of material. A cloth face covering over a disposable mask is recommended, but people should not use two disposable masks.

Consider using higher-grade masks: New Yorkers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 should consider wearing a KN95 mask. This includes those 65 or older, those with underlying medical conditions, people who care for someone who is sick and those who are in prolonged close contact with non-household members. These masks can be bought at several local pharmacies, according to Dr. Chokshi. Several bodegas and other convenient stores may also sell these.



Wear face coverings at home: If you live with someone who has tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19, wear a mask. In these instances, face coverings should also be worn around pets. If someone who doesn’t live in the household is in the home, face coverings should be worn.



