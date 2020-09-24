NYC’s ‘recovery agenda’ focuses on public health, social justice

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City’s recovery agenda, which acknowledges the link between the city’s economic health and the health of New Yorkers.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City’s recovery agenda, which focuses on public health and social justice in the city.

The agenda, which acknowledged the link between the city’s economic health and the health of New Yorkers, will help the city “enter a transformational era,” the mayor said during his Thursday briefing.

“Public health is economic health. There is no economic health without public health,” he said. The agenda will focus on four principles to make New York City stronger, healthier and fairer:

Continue the City’s momentum in fighting back COVID-19: NYC will continue the momentum in fighting COVID-19 by working with the private sector to expand lab capacity and deploy rapid, safe, and inexpensive testing, allowing our businesses to stay open and our economy to move forward.

NYC will continue the momentum in fighting COVID-19 by working with the private sector to expand lab capacity and deploy rapid, safe, and inexpensive testing, allowing our businesses to stay open and our economy to move forward. Make the City a hub for public health research : NYC will build new research and development facilities and forge collaboration among unlikely partners – doctors and nurses, academic researchers, industry innovators, health nonprofits and economic development community organizations. A Public Health Corps will also be created, consisting of a team of community health workers building trust and taking care of people in our hardest hit neighborhoods.

: NYC will build new research and development facilities and forge collaboration among unlikely partners – doctors and nurses, academic researchers, industry innovators, health nonprofits and economic development community organizations. A Public Health Corps will also be created, consisting of a team of community health workers building trust and taking care of people in our hardest hit neighborhoods. Create high-quality jobs : NYC will encourage the creation of new, high-quality jobs that also help improve the City’s health.

: NYC will encourage the creation of new, high-quality jobs that also help improve the City’s health. Continue making New York the fairest city in America: NYC will center service and action in neighborhoods that have carried the heaviest burden of economic and health inequities. The plan will include policy proposals around better use of public spaces, a more equitable transit system, and small business recovery, all of which are critical to a healthy and thriving city.

Last week, the NYC Economic Development Corporation launched the Pandemic Response Lab , which is dedicated to processing COVID-19 tests within 24 to 48 hours for NYC Health + Hospitals.

The lab is scaling up to process 20,000 tests per day by November, guaranteeing dedicated capacity to meet New York City’s most pressing needs.

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi acknowledged there is a difference on result processing between public testing sites and private testing sites. Testing at H+H hospitals receive results within 24 to 48 hours while urgent care and private testing sites can see results up to four days later.

The mayor and health commissioner advised New Yorkers to take advantage of the free, fast testing at H+H Hospitals.

The mayor also announced Thursday the city will launch a competition to design rapid, reliable and inexpensive testing for COVID-19. According to James Patchett, Pres. NYC Economic Development Corp. the competition is national and also open to global response.

“For the city to not only recover but thrive, policies and investments that put public health front and center are key. It is how we will rebuild our economy while creating a stronger and more inclusive city for years to come.”

