NYC’s ‘dancing nurse’ battles COVID-19: ‘I had it really bad’

NEW YORK — A nurse from California known for her dancing and uplifting spirit while working at a Harlem hospital during the peak of New York City’s coronavirus outbreak last spring says she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Ana Wilkinson detailed her experience battling the virus on Instagram Tuesday.

Wilkinson said she returned home from a second stint as a traveling nurse in Texas feeling fine and confident in going back to work. She said she took a COVID-19 test a few days later in order to get the vaccine and found out she was positive after receiving the first dose.

At first, Wilkinson said she only had a mild headache but a few days later her symptoms worsened.

“I had it really bad. I was short of breath. I couldn’t move. I just sat on the couch, if I made it down to the couch,” she said in an Instagram story. “I was just exhausted. My husband did everything; he’s a stud.”

More than a week later, Wilkinson said she is on the road to recovery.

“I’m doing 100% better than I was a week and a half ago,” she said.

Wilkinson added that she’s not looking for sympathy, but rather she chose to post about her experience to show that health care workers are affected by COVID-19 too.

“We take care of the public, and yes, we get sick. We are human. But if we get sick, who is going to take care of your families?” she said. “As more and more health care [workers] get ill or even die, we feel frustrated, tired, and discouraged. All we ask is for you to wear your mask.”

Wilkinson spent six weeks treating COVID-19 patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem back in April and May.

While there, she danced to bring joy to her patients. That’s how she got her nickname, the “dancing nurse.”

After returning home to California, she then spent a month in Texas treating COVID-19 patients as the state dealt with its own surge in cases.

Wilkinson has said one of the hardest parts of working as a nurse during the pandemic has been watching patients die without family by their side.

“I would follow where they are and just be there in their last moment, hold their hand and cry,” she said back in May.