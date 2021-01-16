NYCHA vaccination sites open despite reduced supply

NEW YORK — COVID-19 vaccination centers opened at three NYCHA complexes in New York City on Saturday, even as city and state officials grapple with a decrease in vaccine supply from the federal government.

The centers — located at Van Dyke I and II Houses in Brooklyn; the Cassidy Lafayette Houses in Staten Island; and Polo Grounds Towers in Manhattan — were launched to ensure doses are made available for NYCHA residents who are eligible for the vaccine under state guidelines.

“NYCHA is working aggressively to outreach seniors in targeted communities so they can register and receive the vaccine. We are sending robocalls and emails, knocking on doors, and posting flyers at developments,” a NYCHA spokesperson said on Saturday. “We will continue to work with our city partners to get the word out and assist our older and vulnerable residents.”

The state expanded its vaccine eligibility requirements on Tuesday to include anyone 65 and older, which mirrors new federal guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“By making the COVID-19 vaccine available to 65+ residents at specific NYCHA community and senior centers, we can ensure that residents in underserved neighborhoods have access to this life-saving resource,” NYCHA Chairman & CEO Gregory Russ said in a statement earlier this week.

But as the city and state work to meet the massive demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, the federal government has decreased the number of doses New York receives per week.

New York had been receiving about 300,000 doses per week. Not anymore. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the federal government reduced the state’s allotment to 250,000 per week.

Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio both said, in separate forums on Friday, that demand for the vaccine far outstrips supply, which could result in vaccination sites being shut down when they’re most needed.

About 7.1 million New York residents are currently eligible for the vaccine. That’s almost half of the state’s 15 million adults who will ultimately be cleared for a vaccination. Reaching every adult will take quite a long time, according to Cuomo.

“We have to get through the vaccination period, to get the critical mass of the vaccine,” the governor said. “That’s six months, nine months, 12 months, depending on who you talk to.”

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s James Ford.