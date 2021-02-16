NYC zip code data highlights COVID vaccine disparities

National Guardsmen stand at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Feb. 5, 2021. (AP)

NEW YORK CITY — New York City continues to grapple with disparities in who is getting the COVID-19 vaccine, new data released Tuesday shows.

The city has administered a total of 1,336,382 doses since vaccinations began in December, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a coronavirus briefing. More than 10% of adults have received at least one shot.

However, data broken down by zip code shined a light on some harsh realities about who is getting vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, Staten Island and Manhattan had the highest vaccination rates, while the South Bronx, central Queens and central Brooklyn — some of the areas hardest hit by the virus — had the lowest rates.

Click here for a full breakdown of COVID-19 vaccinations by zip code

City Councilman Mark Levine, chair of the Health Committee, said the data also revealed vaccination disparities by income level.

“In wealthy, whiter areas, 16% of adults have been fully [vaccinated]. In low-income [neighborhoods] of color, as low as 2%,” the councilman tweeted along with a graphic comparing vaccination rates with COVID-19 fatality rates. “This is upside down. It can not stand.”

BREAKING: NYC releases, for first time, data on vax rates by zip code.



In wealthy, whiter areas, 16% of adults have been fully vax’d. In low-income neighbs of color, as low as 2%.



Map on left is covid fatality rate. On right is vax rate.



This is upside down. It can not stand. pic.twitter.com/Kiw2JrFeMl — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 16, 2021

Levine called on the city to reserve blocks of appointments for people who live in low-income zip codes and to redesign the scheduling system to be more user-friendly for non-English speakers.

De Blasio, meanwhile, said he would continue to push for vaccine equity across the city.

“This is about addressing inequality and doing something tangible about it,” he said.

The mayor said 77% of city vaccination sites are located in 33 of the hardest-hit neighborhoods. He noted that mass vaccination sites in Queens and the Bronx are only available for residents of those boroughs and announced new sites would open at Teachers Preparatory High School in Brooklyn and the Empire Outlets in Staten Island.

However, he also acknowledged that the disparities are more than an access issue. When it comes to vaccination, de Blasio said, aggressive and consistent education and grassroots support within neighborhoods are key.

