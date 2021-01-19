NYC will run out of vaccine without fresh supply, Mayor de Blasio says

NEW YORK — Without fresh supplies, New York City will run out of COVID-19 vaccine doses sometime Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The mayor said the city will have to start canceling vaccine appointments unless it gets more doses.

After a sluggish start, New York has ramped up the vaccination effort by opening new inoculation sites including 24-hour vaccine hubs around the city.

De Blasio said 220,000 doses were given out last week, and the city could administer 300,000 doses this week if it had enough vaccine.

However, he said the problem is “we don’t.”

The city has about 92,000 first doses left, and will run out of supply by Friday without additional shipments.

Without federal support, the city will have to begin closing vaccine sites as of Thursday, de Blasio said.

Despite the shortage, the mayor remains hopeful that with the Biden administration coming into power, more vaccines will be distributed nationwide.

Dr. Jeffrey Singer is a general surgeon as well as senior fellow at the Cato Institute. While the federal government could improve allotment and distribution, Singer believes it’s better to allow each state to adapt to the individual needs of their people. That being said, the state and local process could be streamlined.

“The federal government could’ve done more to utilize the federal health system like using Indian Health Services and Veteran Affairs, but on a state level, things could’ve been a lot better,” said Singer. “Too many states in my opinion have had very complicated rigid guidelines.”

With eligibility expanded to people 65 and older, 7 million New Yorkers are now in line to get inoculated.

The vaccine is here, but so are the complexities in getting it in the arm.

Singer said other than the front-line health care workers who are understandably in the first category, it’s gotten way too complicated for others.

“The bottom line is we need to simplify it and not have so many different criteria,” said Singer. “People are having to fill out these forms and they’re being prioritized on particular health conditions, for example high blood pressure is considered a pre-existing vulnerability, but what are we talking about, are we talking about 180/120 or are we talking 140/80?”

Biden has set a goal of 100 million doses nationwide in his first 100 days. Here in New York City, nearly half a million doses have been given to date, but we are a long way from herd immunity.

“Try to make it as simple as possible; we might want to follow the example what they do when boarding planes said Singer. “For example, give the first 2 to 3 weeks of vaccines only to the top priority people, then the next 2 to 3 weeks to the top plus the next priority level, then the next 2 to 3 weeks to the first three priority levels, and so on.”

While large mass vaccination sites serves a purpose, Singer said once we get the doses, we need to do a better job of getting the vials directly to communities.

“I think there’s been an under-utilization of pharmacies,” said Singer. “Pharmacists in general give vaccines out, they’re accessible to the community — and I’m not just talking about the big chain pharmacies, I’m talking about the little local community pharmacies.”