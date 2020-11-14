NYC virus rate stays below school-closing line, for now

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Andrew Cuomo NY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides a coronavirus update in Albany, New York, on Oct. 21, 2020.

NEW YORK — Students, parents and teachers are continuing to watch New York City’s coronavirus test results, with the latest figures falling under the city’s threshold for shutting down school buildings.

The city has set that threshold at 3% of coronavirus tests citywide coming back positive over a seven-day period.

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Friday that the rate could cross that line over the weekend. He says that didn’t happen Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested the city should hinge its decision not only on the 3% marker for tests citywide, but also on the rate of positive results among tests done specifically on school students and staffers.

