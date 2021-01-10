NYC vaccine hubs open ahead of group 1B eligibility expansion

MELROSE, the Bronx — Three new vaccination hubs opened in New York City Sunday as health officials prepare to welcome the next subgroup of individuals who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination hubs — located in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens — are open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only. The sites are staffed by Health Department employees and trained volunteers through the Medical Reserve Corps.

Vaccination hub locations:



South Bronx Educational Campus at 701 Saint Ann’s Ave.

Bushwick Educational Campus at 400 Irving Ave.

Hillcrest High School at 160-05 Highland Ave., Jamaica, Queens

City health officials gave a tour on Saturday of the South Bronx campus, where they hope to inoculate at least 2,000 people a day with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Melanie Hartzog encouraged anyone who is eligible to make an appointment.

“Get vaccinated. If you are eligible, we want you to get vaccinated. We want as many people as possible to get the vaccines,” Hartzog told PIX11 News on Saturday.

New York is currently only allowing vaccinations for individuals in the 1A category, which includes health care workers as well as nursing home staff and residents.

However, vaccine eligibility will broaden further on Monday, when the state opens vaccinations for the 1B category, which includes New Yorkers who are 75 years old or older, first responders, education workers, public transit workers and public safety workers.

Anna Carbonell, a 75-year-old retired TV executive, is thrilled that she’s part of category 1B, the group that can begin getting the vaccine Monday

“I feel really relieved that I have an appointment now because I’ve been cooped up all this time and it’s the light at the end of the tunnel,” Carbonell said.

She spent close to an hour signing up on the government website, finding it both tedious and frustrating, but with some help from friends, she finally got her appointment.

“I was confirmed for January 26 at such and such a time,” Carbonell told PIX11 News. “I don’t know how it happened, but I am confirmed.”

The state is also launching a new distribution network to handle these vaccinations, including pharmacies, doctor’s offices, local departments of health and more. These locations can begin taking reservations for vaccinations beginning Monday.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said even as eligibility for the vaccine expands, it’s still important to take precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping a social distance.

“It will be several months before we are at herd immunity,” Chokshi said.

State Sen. Luis Sepulveda, meanwhile, criticized Albany for what’s been called a troubled and exceedingly slow New York State vaccine rollout.

“You have to go to the top, the governor, for the blames and the successes,” Sepulveda told PIX11 News. “They were not prepared.”

Compounding the slow rollout, according to health and government officials, is a hesitancy to get the vaccine in communities of color.

State Assembly member Chantel Jackson said it’s important to make sure people can make an informed decision.

“I don’t convince anyone to get the vaccine. I am not a doctor,” Jackson said. “I give them the factual information and let let them decide. I think that’s extremely important.”

New Yorkers can visit the Health Department’s vaccine locations page to find more locations currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Before an appointment, New Yorkers will need to complete the state’s COVID-19 vaccine form in order to get vaccinated. The state requires vaccine providers to check that the form has been filled out.

Additionally, New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine because of their job must bring proof of employment, such as an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a recent pay stub.

PIX11’s Corey Crockett contributed to this report.