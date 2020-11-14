NYC tries to battle back against virus surge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island — At St. Clare’s church, a special mass was said in the Great Kills neighborhood, where Cardinal Timothy Dolan encouraged all worshippers to practice the COVID-19 safety guidelines during the pandemic, particularly since there’s been a startling spike in coronavirus cases on Staten Island.

“The spikes go up when we get lazy. We know it by heart,” Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, told PIX11 News. “Wear masks, wash your hands, keep socially distant. And in this church, we had to reduce the capacity of people attending.”

And even though New York City has new, stricter guidelines that went into effect last night, closing all bars, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms by 10 p.m., authorities shut down two illegal after hours parties in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

More than 200 people were partying on West 26th Street in Chelsea inside what they called an “illegal bottle club” at 1 a.m.

And after 3 a.m., on Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn, sheriffs found another party of 185 people.

Organizers now facing stiff fines.

And because of rising COVID-19 numbers and the coming holidays, long lines have formed at testing sites across the city.

“We had lunch with someone last Sunday who has now tested positive,” one person on line said.

The latest COVID-19 testing numbers show a seven day positivity rate of 2.47% in the five boroughs, a slight drop from the day before.

A mark of 3% means all city schools would close, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

But now Gov. Andrew Cuomo is saying that doesn’t sound necessary.

“If the school is not spreading the virus, or has much lower than area, then the school is not part of the problem and you could argue keeping them in the school is part of the solution,” he said in a teleconference.