NYC transit interim president discusses MTA challenges, new voice announcers

NEW YORK — It’s no secret that New York CIty’s transit system and its commuters have faced some challenges.

From crime, low ridership and everything that comes with the pandemic, the MTA is working to address those challenges.

Now, they’re bringing some of New York’s most familiar voices along for the ride.

Interim President of New York City Transit Sarah Feinberg spoke to PIX11 to discuss what the agency is doing to ensure safety.

Feinberg said the MTA works with the NYPD everyday and there’s constant communication.

In addition to cleaning and safety from COVID-19 while riding subways, Feinberg said the MTA is doing everything they can in terms of overall safety.

With the challenge of homelessness in subway cars and stations, Feinberg called it a “tragedy” and said the city needs a housing system that works.

“Just because we’re underground doesn’t mean ‘out of sight, out of mind,’” she said.

She also said more resources need to be available for mental health care assistance.

In addition, Feinberg was joined by Nicolas Heller, also known as “New York Nico” to discuss their new voice announcers within the subway system.

New announcers are big New York names, including Young Ma, Angie Martinez and Jadakiss.

Heller explained how he was able to connect with the local celebrities and convince them to record the messages.