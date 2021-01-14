NYC to launch NYCHA COVID-19 vaccination sites for residents 65 and older

NEW YORK — New York City is launching NYCHA vaccination sites for residents 65 and older as the city continues its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

Three sites are expected to open during the weekend to ensure doses will be available for NYCHA residents who are eligible for the vaccine.

Clinics will open at the Van Dyke I and II Houses in Brooklyn, the Cassidy Lafayette Houses in Staten Island and Polo Grounds Towers in Manhattan.

Clinics will move to different sites across the city in the coming weeks, according to the mayor.

“Equity is the driving force of our vaccine plan, and doses must go directly to those who need them most,” said Mayor de Blasio.

“That’s why we’re meeting our most vulnerable where they are, providing vaccines to our NYCHA seniors right in their own communities.”

By launching clinics in NYCHA developments, the city continues its outreach to seniors through agency partners and trusted community voices.

“Ensuring the health and safety of NYCHA residents, particularly our seniors who are among our most vulnerable New Yorkers, is our chief priority,” said NYCHA Chairman & CEO Gregory Russ.

“By making the COVID-19 vaccine available to 65+ residents at specific NYCHA community and senior centers, we can ensure that residents in underserved neighborhoods have access to this life-saving resource. NYCHA remains committed to working with our City partners and continuing to connect our residents to food and crucial health and social services throughout the pandemic.”

The state expanded the vaccine eligibility requirements in New York Tuesday to include anyone 65 or over in accordance with new federal guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.