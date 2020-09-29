NYC to issue fines to anti-maskers as more neighborhoods see spikes in COVID-19

Nurse Esma Radoncic, left, prepares to take a nasal swab from Eric Antosh at a COVID-19 testing site in Brooklyn run by NYC Health + Hospitals as part of the “Get Tested Day of Action,” Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK CITY — Fines will be issued to anyone in New York City who refuses to wear a mask after being offered a free one, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, as health officials grapple with an uptick in coronavirus cases in Brooklyn and Queens.

One new zip code, 11367 in Queens, was added to the city’s list of “areas of concern” on Tuesday. The zip codes, now a total of nine, are areas of the city with a positivity rate above 3%.

Three additional zip codes are being closely watched, as the positivity rate in those areas hovers near the 3% threshold.

The mayor said the city is hitting an “inflection point.” If the percent of positive tests does not drop in these areas of concern, the city could experience more widespread transmission of the virus.

“We have to take more action at this point,” de Blasio said. “It’s crucial to stop the spread of the virus in these nine zip codes and everywhere in the city.”

The citywide daily percent of positive tests reported on Tuesday was above 3% for the first time in “quite a while,” de Blasio said. “That is a real cause for concern.”

The citywide seven-day average positivity rate on Tuesday was 1.38%. The threshold for a citywide shutdown of public schools is a seven-day average positivity rate of 3%.

To bring the virus back under control in the so-called areas of concern, the city is stepping up its testing and community outreach efforts. Officials will also begin aggressively enforcing mask wearing.

“Anyone who is not wearing a face covering will be offered one, will be reminded it is required, and anyone who refuses to wear a face covering will be told that if they don’t put one on they will be fined, and anyone who still refuses will be fined,” de Blasio said. “Our goal, of course, is to give everyone a free face mask and get them to wear it.”

The city Health Department is also ordering private schools and child care centers to meet Department of Education coronavirus safety standards or risk closure.

De Blasio reiterated his warning that if the positivity rate does not drop, he will be forced to close non-essential businesses and further limit the size of gatherings.

“No one wants that to happen, if it can be avoided,” the mayor added.