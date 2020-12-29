NYC surpasses 25K COVID-19 deaths, city data shows

Nurses leave Elmhurst Hospital Center where COVID-19 testing continues outside, Friday, March 27, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK CITY — In a year filled with frequent headlines proclaiming “grim milestones,” New York City passed another: more than 25,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the city.

City data as of Tuesday afternoon showed more than 25,055 confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths — more than 20,000 of those were confirmed.

The mayor, Tuesday, called the news “incredibly painful.”

“Look, every one of these people we’ve lost are part of our lives,” he said, “part of our families, part of our communities, and all lost to a disease that about a year ago, we had never even heard of, and, you know, it’s shocking.”

Johns Hopkins Data shows more than 19 million U.S. cases as of Tuesday, with nearly 337,000 deaths.

“We can never get numb to just how horrible this has been,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “and I think the one thing it makes me feel, in particular, is resolved to protect every single New Yorker right now with this vaccine, and to make sure people know it is safe and is effective and it’s going to be available widely, and we need people to get it to protect themselves and their families. I think that’s – that’s the thing we can do right now to honor those we’ve lost.”

New York state data, frequently different than city data based on the way metrics are tallied and when they’re included, shows far fewer deaths than city data.