NYC surpasses 25K COVID-19 deaths, city data shows

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ICU nurses needed to travel to areas hardest hit by COVID-19, like New York City

Nurses leave Elmhurst Hospital Center where COVID-19 testing continues outside, Friday, March 27, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK CITY — In a year filled with frequent headlines proclaiming “grim milestones,” New York City passed another: more than 25,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the city.

City data as of Tuesday afternoon showed more than 25,055 confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths — more than 20,000 of those were confirmed.

The mayor, Tuesday, called the news “incredibly painful.”

“Look, every one of these people we’ve lost are part of our lives,” he said, “part of our families, part of our communities, and all lost to a disease that about a year ago, we had never even heard of, and, you know, it’s shocking.”

Johns Hopkins Data shows more than 19 million U.S. cases as of Tuesday, with nearly 337,000 deaths.

“We can never get numb to just how horrible this has been,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “and I think the one thing it makes me feel, in particular, is resolved to protect every single New Yorker right now with this vaccine, and to make sure people know it is safe and is effective and it’s going to be available widely, and we need people to get it to protect themselves and their families. I think that’s – that’s the thing we can do right now to honor those we’ve lost.”

New York state data, frequently different than city data based on the way metrics are tallied and when they’re included, shows far fewer deaths than city data.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Prayer vigil planned as rapper DMX on life support at White Plains hospital

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Overturned truck on I-287 northbound ramp to NYS Thruway causes delays