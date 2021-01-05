NYC seeks to open 5 mass vaccination sites capable of 100K vaccines a week combined

NEW YORK CITY — New York City is seeking approval to open five mass vaccination sites in the coming weeks as health officials ramp up the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The sites would operate 24/7 with the goal of administering a combined 100,000 doses per week, according to the mayor.

The first three sites would be located at Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx, the Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex Building and La Marqueta in Manhattan. Queens and Staten Island locations are still being determined, de Blasio said.

The mayor said he hopes two of the sites will open this week.

The city needs approval from the state to move forward with the plan, de Blasio added.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said the Javits Center in Manhattan as well as CUNY and SUNY locations will serve as a drive-thru vaccination sites when the vaccine supply allows for it.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the state would approve de Blasio’s vaccination site plan.

