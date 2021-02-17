NYC running low on COVID vaccine after winter storms cause shipping delays

NEW YORK CITY — New York City may not be able to schedule tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments as winter weather impacts other parts of the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

The powerful and deadly storms that gripped a large swath of the United States this week caused delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments to New York City, de Blasio said.

At least 20 people died in connection with the system of winter storms that blew across the country this week. Nearly 3 million homes and businesses in Texas are still without power.

So far New York City has administered 1.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — more than the population of Dallas, Texas. Unfortunately, weather in places like Texas and other states is delaying New York’s next shipment of the vaccine.

The city has fewer than 30,000 doses in supply. As many as 35,000 appointments might not be scheduled, the mayor warned.

“We’re going to run out,” de Blasio said. “Today, tomorrow, we’re going to run out of what we have now.”

The Mount Saini Hospital System already canceled two straight days of appointments.

Part of the confusion: federal, state, and local governments are all distributing the vaccines across multiple channels. That prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the National Governors Association to write a letter to the White House calling for a meeting on vaccine distribution so everyone can get on the same page.

Once vaccine production ramps up, Cuomo said New Yorkers will benefit from a system that’s currently causing a lot of confusion.

“Then the multiplicity of distribution points will actually be a positive, but that’s when you have enough supply. Enough supply, they’re talking about the end of June now,” Cuomo said on a conference call.

Once the delayed shipments finally arrive in New York, President Joe Biden has promised another increase in doses. During his Town Hall Tuesday night, the president said if all goes according to plan, he’s confident the entire country will have enough doses of the vaccine by the end of summer.

While people still struggle to find appointments, the good news is none of the vaccine is going to waste. As of Wednesday afternoon the governor said New York had given out 94% of the vaccinations it has received.

Despite the low number of remaining doses, the city plans to open yet another vaccination site in Staten Island on Thursday. So once the supply arrives, they’ll be ready to give it out.

PIX11’s Corey Crockett and The Associated Press contributed.