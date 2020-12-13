NYC restaurants brace for end to indoor dining

Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at Junior’s Restaurant on Sept. 30, 2020.

NEW YORK — Sunday marks the last day for folks to enjoy indoor dining in New York City.

Restaurants are required to shut down indoor dining services beginning Monday as the city’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains unstable, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery are allowed to continue.

When asked about a timeline on reopening indoor dining, Cuomo’s team said the state will be monitoring case numbers and hospitalizations over the next two weeks.

State officials are also keeping an eye on indoor dining data in areas outside of New York City as well as in orange microcluster zones. Adjustments will be made this coming week, if needed.

Cuomo has said any region with an unstable hospitalization rate for more than five days would face new indoor dining restrictions.

In New York City, that meant moving from a 25% capacity limit to a full ban. Regions outside of the city could see a reduction from 50% to 25% capacity, Cuomo said.

The governor also called on the federal government to provide stimulus funding to restaurant and bar owners who have been financially crushed by coronavirus restrictions.

PIX11’s Kristine Garcia, Mark Sundstrom, and Rebecca Solomon contributed to this report.