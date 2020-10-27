NYC restaurant owners warn there won’t be many left without indoor dining expansion

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — At Angeletto Restaurant on 47th Street and Second Avenue on the East Side, owner Austin Brahaj says 25% indoor dining is just not enough.

“It’s not like, because you’re open 25%, the insurance, payroll or rent will be 25%,” Brahaj said.

He opened the Italian eatery in 2017, fulfilling his dream of owning a restaurant after 27 years working in the industry. He poured his life savings into Angeletto, but now, with revenue down 80%, he just doesn’t know what the future holds for him or his fifteen employees.

“I’m at the point where I have to decide to pay the rent, to pay the mortgage or to pay my workers,” he said. “We are using all our savings to keep the place open and I don’t see us doing this for a very long time because we’ve been doing this for six, seven months now.”

He’s pleading with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expand indoor dining to 50%; that plea is echoed by thousands of restaurant owners in New York City.

“Restaurants are devastated. As the temperatures decrease, less people are going to want to eat outdoors,” said Andrew Rigie, president of the NYC Hospitality Industry.

The governor had promised to make a decision on indoor dining by Nov. 1, which is this Sunday.

“We just need help. The help is we need more seats,” Brahaj said.

While there were spikes in COVID-19 cases in parts of Brooklyn and Queens, the city’s positivity rate remains at less than 2%.

Restaurant owners like Brahaj said they’re willing to follow the rules, but they’re asking for the state to give them a chance to survive.

“Fifty percent might send me to the point where I’m not losing money,” he said. “I don’t have anything else to lose.”