NYC parks to resume permitting athletic fields for outdoor youth sports, mayor says

NEW YORK — As New York City continues to see progress in its battle against COVID-19, city parks can resume permitting its athletic fields for outdoor youth sports, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

Lower and moderate-risk youth play on permitted fields can resume Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Permitted sports include baseball, softball and soccer. Indoor sports, including swimming, are not permitted.

“Our children have been through so much this year and have been yearning for more outdoor play,” said de Blasio.

“Thankfully we’re continuing to see improvement in beating back this disease, and can safely permit youth sports this fall. We’ll continue to monitor our progress and put health and safety first.”

Youth sports leagues will be issued permits for organized outdoor play, according to officials.

The following regulations must be enforced:

Face coverings must be worn by all coaches, staff, spectators, and players on the sidelines; players are encouraged to wear while playing if possible

Social distancing must always be practiced by all when not active in game play

Spectators must be limited to two per player

All must leave the field post game, there shall be no congregating

If a team accumulates three violations, the Parks Department will revoke the league’s permits, according to de Blasio.

If NYC’s COVID-19 positivity rate exceeds 3%, permits will be suspended for all sports, he added.