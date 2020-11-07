NYC pandemic restrictions eased as problems spread upstate

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y.— Gov. Andrew Cuomo says restrictions in some New York City pandemic hotspots will be rolled back even as the state plans to combat flare-ups in and around upstate New York’s largest cities.

The actions being considered for the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas reflect the state’s shifting strategy as COVID-19 becomes a widespread problem beyond New York City.

Cuomo said he would talk to officials in those upstate areas over the weekend to come up with a microcluster strategy that he could announce Monday.