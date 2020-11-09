NYC officials release holiday guidance as COVID-19 cases increase

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

NEW YORK — As growing COVID-19 cases continue to raise concern across New York and the rest of the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials released guidance on holiday celebrations during the pandemic.

“Many of the things that make the holiday so special also carry the most risk,” Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

De Blasio also advised New Yorkers not to travel if it is not needed.

The following are included in the city’s holiday guidance:



Safer holiday activities: Get creative and stay smart (stick to Core Four: Stay home, stay apart, wear a face covering, keep hands clean, get tested.)

Go virtual or outside Gatherings: Know your own and others’ risk, keep it small, outdoors is safer

Know your own and others’ risk, keep it small, outdoors is safer Travel: Stay local, travel safely, get tested and quarantine after travel

When asked if the city will take more precautions in holiday plans, Mayor de Blasio said the city’s “first concern is making sure we don’t have large indoor gatherings and that people wear masks at all times.”

For anyone who does travel, de Blasio said quarantine and testing need to be taken seriously or else strict measures will be taken.

The guidance comes as concerns grow over New York City’s increase in new cases.

According to the city’s daily indicators, new reported COVID-19 cases on seven-day average reached 779, which “shows you the magnitude of the problem,” de Blasio said.

The percentage of people testing positive also increased to 2.36%, which the mayor called “very worrisome,” while the seven-day rolling average reached 2.21%.

The health department released an updated COVID-19 data page, which offers more detailed and timely information about NYC’s coronavirus data.

The site provides information on the city’s current phase of the pandemic, including daily updates by zip codes, trends and totals.