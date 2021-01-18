NYC offers transportation for seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine

Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Bathgate Post Office vaccination facility on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in the Bronx, New York.

NEW YORK — New York City is offering transportation for the city’s seniors to help them get vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

Beginning this week, New York City residents 65 years or older who cannot make their own arrangements and need transportation to get to and from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can sign up through the city, the mayor said.

“We are moving heaven and earth to get our senior neighbors vaccinated”, said Mayor de Blasio.

“Now, seniors who need a ride to an appointment will get one, ensuring our vaccines go to those who need them most.”

About 10,000 riders per week will be offered.

Senior residents who made an appointment for a vaccine at a city-operated site will be asked if they have a way to get to and from their appointment.

If transportation is required, they will be screened and directed to transportation options, including Access-a-Ride, ambulette services, cab services and select Senior Center programs, according to the city.

The city continues to broaden its vaccination outreach to reach all New Yorkers age 65 and older.

The city has partnered with local organizations to spread the word about safe and accessible vaccinations.