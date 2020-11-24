NYC Meal Hub program hands out Thanksgiving meals for families

NEW YORK — New York City is handing out Thanksgiving oven-ready trays so everyone could have a special holiday meal.

“They’ll come with their push carts in their shopping bags and they fill it up, and we do get thank yous and blessings from a lot of them,” said Julie Zambito, food service manager for three schools in the Bronx.

Frozen Thanksgiving meals will be available for pickup through Wednesday.

Multiple meals can be picked up at once.

Since March, the City’s Grab-and-Go program has served over 65 million meals to students, families, and New Yorkers across the city.

Through the Meal Hub program, the food never runs out and families are never turned away.

When school reopened, essential food-service workers started serving takeout meals to students and families at Department of Education buildings across the city.

Even if a student is learning remotely, they can go to the closest DOE building to their house and pick up free, nutritious meals.

Additionally, the program is continuing to serve meals to the broader NYC community at dozens of community meal locations across the city.

Locations and details can be found at schools.nyc.gov/FreeMeals .

Students and families can pick up meals between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Community meal locations are also open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open on the 27th.

All locations serve vegetarian meals while specific locations serve kosher and halal meals.