NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID-19

Andrew Yang announces his run for New York Mayor during a press conference in Morningside Park on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

NEW YORK — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has tested positive for COVID-19.

The democratic candidate for mayor released a statement Tuesday and said he is experiencing mild symptoms and is quarantining in accordance with public health guidelines.

Yang said he tested negative “as recently as this weekend,” but took a COVID-19 rapid test Tuesday and received a positive result.

After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test. I’m experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits. I’m quarantining & adhering to public health guidelines until I can get back out on the campaign trail.? — Andrew Yang???? (@AndrewYang) February 2, 2021

The former presidential candidate remains in good spirits and will shift his campaign to virtual events.

His team also began the contact tracing process to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with him.

Yang was a former presidential candidate and is one of more than two dozen candidates who have filed papers for the June 22 Democratic primary to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio. Yang has lived in New York City since attending law school at Columbia University in the 1990s.

