NYC malls and casinos across state can reopen Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY — After being closed for six months, malls in New York City and casinos across the state can begin to open again Wednesday.

The reopening of indoor shopping malls comes two months after they were allowed to open in other parts of the region.

As with other businesses opening amid the pandemic, capacity will be capped and new safety restrictions will be in place when malls and casinos open their doors again.

Malls must limit capacity to 50% of maximum occupancy while casinos will limit capacity to 25%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier in September.

Casinos must also have an enhanced air filtration system in place before they can reopen, Cuomo warned.

Table games will not be allowed at casinos unless physical barriers are installed between players, the governor said. There will also be no beverage service on the floor.

Masks and social distancing will be required at both malls and casinos.

The business openings come as New York City restaurant owners are growing increasingly frustrated over indoor dining remaining paused.

There are now multiple lawsuits against the city and New York state over not permitting indoor dining at city restaurants, despite every municipality around them being permitted to do so.