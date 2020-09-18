NYC indoor pools to reopen at 33% capacity on Sept. 30

Coronavirus

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK— After months of lockdown and the inability to swim inside at gyms and rec centers across the city, indoor pools will be open the end of September, meaning some more ways to exercise and stay healthy throughout the colder season.

Pools will be allowed to reopen on Sept. 30 with a 33% capacity.

“As New York City continues its gradual reopening and economic recovery, we’re proud to announce we are ready to reopen indoor pools. Swimming pools are a community anchor, an exercise center, and an oasis in their neighborhoods — both literally and figuratively. New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19. As transmission rates remain low, we’re proud to offer more ways to slowly return to business as usual,” the mayor said in a statement.

Further rules for indoor pools were not immediately disclosed.

Standard Department of Health and Mental Hygiene inspections continue to promote compliance with all state regulations.

New Yorkers who see crowding or other unsafe conditions indoor swimming pools are urged to call 311.

