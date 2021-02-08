NYC indoor dining to resume Friday instead of Sunday, Cuomo says

Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at Junior’s Restaurant on Sept. 30, 2020.

NEW YORK — Indoor dining in New York City will return at 25% capacity on Friday instead of Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

Initially, the governor had timed the resumption of indoor service to Valentine’s Day. By moving the date up, restaurant owners and workers will benefit from a full weekend of increased capacity with indoor diners.

The decision also comes as the state continues to see a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Indoor dining initially resumed in New York City at 25% capacity on Sept. 30, as the city saw progress in slowing the spread of the virus over the summer.

However, due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the fall, Cuomo closed indoor dining in the five boroughs on Dec. 14.

Though outdoor dining and takeout were available during the restriction, cold weather deterred many from dining outdoors.