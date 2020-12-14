NYC indoor dining suspended as winter advisory issued for curbside restaurants

NEW YORK CITY — Indoor dining in New York City restaurants is suspended once again, just as the first significant snowstorm of the year heads our way.

Restaurants are required to shut down indoor dining services Monday as the city’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains unstable, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery are allowed to continue.

When asked about a timeline on reopening indoor dining, Cuomo’s team said the state will be monitoring case numbers and hospitalizations over the next two weeks.

NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie explained on the PIX“11 Morning News the impact the shutdown might have on city restaurants as well as their staff and owners:

NYC Hospitality Alliance talks impact of indoor-dining shutdown

Impending winter weather is another challenge facing city eateries that have shifted to curbside dining.

As meteorologists monitor a storm that could bring a lot of snow to the area Wednesday, the Department of Sanitation issued updated snow operations guidelines Friday to accommodate Open Restaurants participants with outdoor dining structures located in the street.

The Sanitation Department said it will use two advisories to inform restaurant owners of what to do if there is an impending snowstorm: Snow Alert and Winter Operations Advisory.

State officials are also keeping an eye on indoor dining data in areas outside of New York City as well as in orange microcluster zones. Adjustments will be made this coming week, if needed.

Cuomo has said any region with an unstable hospitalization rate for more than five days would face new indoor dining restrictions.

In New York City, that meant moving from a 25% capacity limit to a full ban. Regions outside of the city could see a reduction from 50% to 25% capacity, Cuomo said.

The governor also called on the federal government to provide stimulus funding to restaurant and bar owners who have been financially crushed by coronavirus restrictions.