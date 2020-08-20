NYC holiday events, including Thanksgiving Day parade, Christmas tree lighting, are ‘going to be different’ this year, mayor says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It looks like the holiday season in New York City will look different this year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked Thursday about some of the city’s big events during the fall and Christmas season, including NYC Village Halloween Parade, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

“I think everything is going to be different is going to be the simple answer,” he said.

Each of the popular, iconic events are “going to have different versions of what they do,” the mayor added.

Actual plans for the events have not yet been announced, but Mayor de Blasio said some festivities will be done virtually, some will have small in-person celebrations and others will be spread out in pieces.

The mayor compared the celebrations to the July 4 and graduation events the city hosted.

During the July 4 celebrations, the city partnered with Macy’s to set up a series of smaller “pop-up” fireworks shows so people across the five boroughs would have shows without congregating in one place. The celebrations ended with a special finale event on July 4.

A Macy’s spokesperson said they plan “similarly reimagine” the parade in November. Macy’s is working with the city on developing those plans and the chain hopes to have more details to release in the fall.

July 4 celebrations weren’t the only events impacted by coronavirus. Since schools couldn’t hold graduations in June, the city also set up a virtual, star-studded ceremony for the Class of 2020 .

“It’s not going to look at all, of course, like what we are used to,” de Blasio said.

The mayor also said despite differences in how the holidays will be celebrated this year, the important thing is the traditions will be kept.

Thousands, if not millions, attend the holiday events in NYC each year. However due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, large gatherings have been frowned upon.

