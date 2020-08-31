NYC holds off on layoff 22,000 of workers; labor unions lobby for borrowing power

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
de blasio.jpeg

Mayor de Blasio gives the latest on COVID-19.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As concerns over laying off thousands of New York City workers continue, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday the city would hold off on sending layoff notices.

Layoff notices were expected to be sent out beginning Monday, but municipal labor unions have asked for more time to resolve the issue of borrowing power.

The hold will be assessed on a day-to-day basis, and de Blasio said he hopes the pause will lead to more progress in finding a solution.

“No one wants to see a single layoff, but we have to address our fiscal crisis,” the mayor said.

Mayor de Blasio acknowledged the layoff of workers would “take us in the wrong direction,” but “time has been ticking” and there still has not been a resolution or stimulus from the federal government.

The mayor first annonced in June that the city was prepared to lay off and furlough 22,000 city workers due to the city’s economic crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs are an option as the city continues to look for ways to make $1 billion in cuts. In July, city lawmakers passed an $88.19 billion budget that includes $1 billion in labor savings as a last resort.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn