NYC health commissioner explains importance of flu shot amid COVID-19

NEW YORK — As the nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also weeks away from flu season.

New York City’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi spoke to PIX11 about the importance of getting a flu shot this year, especially while we continue to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Chokshi explained the symptoms of the flu and compared them to COVID-19 symptoms, which are similar, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and diarrhea.

He also spoke about the start of school and how the city, health department and Department of Education are preparing to have students and educators return to school buildings.

