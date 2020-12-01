NYC health commissioner: Advisory urges at-risk residents to limit non-essential, social activities

NEW YORK— In order to protect New Yorkers amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi has issued a new advisory for the more vulnerable population.

Under the advisory, adults over the age of 65 and people with underlying health conditions who are at risk of COVID-related illnesses are cautioned to limit non-essential activities and avoid social activities outside of their household.

Although non-essential activities are requested to be limited, exceptions include those leaving home to travel to work, school, or pharmacy necessities as well as leaving for medical appointments.

The advisory, which also applies to household members and caregivers of these individuals, goes into effect immediately.

Underlying health conditions that increase your risk for severe illness from COVID-19 include cancer, heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, obesity, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, smoking, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Hospitals have reported more than 1,100 COVID-related hospitalizations, the highest number since early June, according to Dr. Chokshi.

As of Tuesday, the city has reported a 5.72% positivity on a daily average while the seven-day rolling average people testing positive has increased to 4.14%.

Mayor Bill de Blasio assured New Yorkers anyone under the directive who needs assistance with groceries can call 3-1-1 for free assistance.