NYC health commissioner addresses Staten Island hot spots, city’s COVID-19 surge, holiday season

NEW YORK — Two neighborhoods in Staten Island, Tottenville and Great Kills, are currently New York City’s new COVID-19 hot spots.

The city held a “day of action” in the borough Tuesday.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi provided an update on the borough’s status and said “COVID fatigue” is likely to play a role on the uptick in cases, not just in Staten Island, but elsewhere.

“We’re all tired of the virus, but the virus is certainly not tired of us,” he said.

Dr. Chokshi also attributed the increase in cases across the city to colder weather, gatherings and lack of mask wearing

To further prevent the spread of the illness, Chokshi said the city needs to remain vigilant and take action now to prevent a second wave of large hospitalizations.

As the holiday season approaches, the health commissioner acknowledged it’s a time where people want to spend the holidays with loved ones, but said this year’s holidays cannot look like holidays in the past.

“We want people to be festive and enjoy things,” Chokshi said, “but there are some things that have to remain off limits, including traveling and large parties.

As gatherings remain a concern, Chokshi assured schools are safe and the city needs to keep an eye on the numbers.

