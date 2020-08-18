NYC gyms won’t reopen before Sept. 2, Mayor de Blasio says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Even though gyms in New York state received the green light to reopen as early as Aug. 24, Mayor Bill de Blasio said gyms in New York City won’t open before Sept. 2.

Based on NYC’s reality, gym reopenings wouldn’t reopen before September. “Health and safety first,” according to the mayor.

Although the mayor said Tuesday the city will move gym inspections as quickly as possible, the priority on reopening inspections will be for schools and child care centers.

“We’re going to work through how to balance that, but there’s no question in my mind — most important thing we can do with our health inspectors is focus on child care centers and schools,” de Blasio said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday gyms in the state can reopen as long as specific guidelines are met.

Gyms can reopen at 33% capacity as long as HVAC changes are made, and masks must be mandated at all times, Cuomo said.

Proper cleaning and disinfecting supplies must be available to all customers while all shared and rental equipment must be cleaned after each use.

Local authorities must also inspect gyms before they open or within two weeks of when they open.

Gyms have been shut down since March in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Gyms were also among the entities excluded from Phase 4 of the state’s reopening.

