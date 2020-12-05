NYC fighting the pandemic through the winter months

BRYANT PARK, Manhattan — The COVID-19 numbers for New York City Saturday are a mixed bag.

While the number of hospitalizations rose to 158 from 134 and the number of new cases rose to 2,179 compared to 2,041 Friday, the 7-day average positivity rate dropped a bit to 5% even, down from 5.43%.

“I can’t begin to tell you what a relief it is that there is a date on the calendar that this pandemic is going to be over,” Scott LaRue, the Ceo of ArchCare Nursing homes, told PIX11 News.

LaRue is the head of six nursing homes run by the New York Catholic Archdiocese is very encouraged that starting on December 16 will be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine on site to all 1,700 residents and 3,000 staff members.

This is expected in less than two weeks, even though national experts say there may not be enough of the vaccine across the country initially to vaccinate all those considered top priority.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York is opting into a federal program that will allow the feds to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those at the top of the list.

At the Bryant Park Holiday Bazaar, New Yorkers — mostly masked and socially distant — were out shopping and ice skating.

“I am shocked that so many people are out enjoying. I am not going to deny myself fun, but I will be cautious,” Brooklyn’s Dior Master said. “There are so many people out enjoying this, I didn’t think New York would do this.”

And some were even playing a game of outdoor ping pong, which player Chuck Green said helps to relieve COVID-19 related stress.

“It helps a lot to do exercise out doors,” Green said. “It helps mentally and physically. It’s very good for everyone, I believe.”