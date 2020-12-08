NYC expands rapid testing for coronavirus

New York City is increasing its number of coronavirus rapid testing sites, Test and Trace Corps. Executive Director Dr. Ted Long said Tuesday.

The city has been ramping up the number of testing sites weekly for nearly two months.

Ten new rapid testing sites opened across the five boroughs in the last month alone, according to Long. A new rapid testing site at LaGuardia Airport will open Thursday.

In total, 20 rapid testing sites will be operational across the city in the coming weeks, Long said.

Folks who get a rapid test can expect results within 15 minutes.

If the test is positive, the patient is immediately paired on-site with a contact tracer who will reach out to anyone who may have been exposed. Then, they speak with a resource navigator who walks them through all of the city services that encourage isolation and quarantine, including free meal delivery, a free hotel stay or free dog-walking assistance.

“If that’s what it takes for you to stay home and keep our city safe,” Long said.

To find a rapid testing site, visit NYC.gov/covidtest , call 212-268-4319, or text “COVID TEST” to 855-48.

