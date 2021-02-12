NYC expanding vaccine eligibility but appointments still hard to come by

LOWER MANHATTAN — Come Monday, millions more New Yorkers will be added to the list of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

That includes people who were in lower Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001 and now have underlying health conditions, as well as pregnant women, among others.

It’s still going to be tough to get an appointment, but all the experts say it is well worth the effort.

“I strongly encourage every pregnant woman to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them,” said Dr. Frank Chervenak, OBGYN Chair at Lenox Hill Hospital.

He is worried about all the misinformation and unfounded rumors that the COVID-19 vaccine could be bad for the unborn child or could affect a woman’s future fertility.

Chervenak has studied the research and is advising all of his patients, no matter what trimester they are in, to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“Don’t fool around with this,” he added. “This is a hard virus, everyone is worried about the child. There is no evidence that the vaccine can do damage to the child.”

It is estimated that between 4 and 5 million additional New Yorkers will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday. But there are still so many people 65 and over who are not vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to vaccinate homebound seniors at retirement communities right in their buildings. The first two locations will be at the Warbasse Cares Program in Coney Island and the Morningside Retirement and Health Services in Upper Manhattan.

Michael Barasch’s law firm represents more than 20,000 first responders and survivors who were in lower Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001, and have health issues and need a special vaccination program to help them.

He believes the government should be similarly open and transparent with those who helped out and survived on New York City’s darkest day.

“The government should do the right thing. They need to create a hotline so that the 9/11 people who have underlying health conditions could be able to get an appointment.”