NYC creates website to monitor lines at testing sites, making the system more efficient

NEW YORK — Waiting in line is a chore, and could be a deterrent when it comes to New Yorkers getting tested for COVID-19.

But experts have urged people to get tested, and get tested often, in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, the city has created a new tool to help people track wait times at NYC Health + Hospital Test and Trace

sites, giving people getting a COVID-19 test an idea of how long it will take with just a clock.

The City of New York created testandtrace.nyc to offer real-time information at more than 50 sites. When you’re at the website, just click “Check Testing Wait Times.”

It’s a part of the city’s plan to improve the system.

“We have more and more Health + Hospitals testing locations, more mobile sites that were moving around, 25 new locations opened in the last week. We’re continuing to make it easier. One of the things I’ve heard from so many people is they really want to get tested, but they’re concerned about long lines and the turnaround time for the test,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Times are meant to be refreshed every 15 minutes.