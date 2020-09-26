NYC continues to see high infection rates in Brooklyn, Queens

NEW YORK — The city continues to identify areas in Brooklyn and Queens where they’re seeing higher COVID-19 infection rates.

On Saturday, the city identified the following areas has having “tests returning positive results in areas of concern.”

  • Gravesend/Homecrest (6.73%)
  • Midwood (5.22%)
  • Kew Gardens (3.53%)
  • Edgemere/Far Rockaway (4.03%)
  • Borough Park (4.20%)
  • Bensonhurst/Mapleton (3.81%)
  • Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (3.57%)
  • Flatlands/Midwood (3.40%)

These areas combine to amount 23% of the new cases in New York City over the past two weeks. They represent just under 7% of New York City’s population. The growth of cases in these areas is more than triple the city average.

An additional four areas are showing increased growth of cases and test positivity between 2% and 3%:

  • Rego Park (2.46%)
  • Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (2.36%)
  • Kensington/Windsor Terrace (2.31%)
  • Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (2.21%)

Williamsburg remains an area where the city are seeing a faster increase in cases compared to other parts of the City, even though the test positivity rate is below 3% (1.72%).

New York announced over 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since June on Saturday.

