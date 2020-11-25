NYC builds out $900 million stockpile, amasses 150 million PPE ahead of COVID-19 second wave

Medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient (not infected with COVID-19) at Bellevue Hospital in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — As New York City prepares for the second wave of COVID-19, the city stockpile has amassed over 150 million pieces of personal protective equipment, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

The city has built out a $900 million stockpile, which would assist healthcare facilities and front-line workers, amid rising coronavirus cases in the five boroughs.

“A second wave is at our doorstep, and we’re taking zero chances on preparedness,” Mayor de Blasio said.

“New York City has stepped up so our front-line heroes and healthcare workers will have what they need to save lives.”

The city now has the following amounts of PPE on hand:



45,729,651 Isolation Gowns

58,058,000 Surgical Masks

9,356,480 N95 Masks

5,855,068 Face Shields

30,413,300 Nitrate Gloves

948,050 Goggles

The announcement comes after the city announced a plan to create and maintain a 90-day stockpile of PPE earlier this year.

At the peak of the pandemic, New York City was once considered the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak and called for PPE assistance amid increasing hospitalizations and other essential businesses.